Study finds multiple uses of tropical mosaic landscapes

Gottingen [Germany], July 15 : Researchers found that rural families use a diverse range of plant species and benefits given by a variety of local habitat types. 285 plant species, nearly half of which are uniquely found in Madagascar, are utilised for food, cattle feed, medicine, building, and weaving.

Fallow land is one of the most significant forms of land for people. The researchers believe that a compromise must be struck between societal requirements and the preservation of species-rich ecosystems.

The findings have been published in the journal Ambio.

The research team questioned 320 families about how they utilise and profit from various types of land. There are virgin woods, forest fragments, vanilla agroforestry systems, woody fallow land, herbaceous fallow land, and rice fields among others. The interviews demonstrate that pristine forests and forest fragments, for example, are vital for water control. Fallow land and vanilla agroforestry systems provide food, medicine, and fodder. Most plants are collected from wooded fallow regions and utilised for fuel and charcoal, for example. They, on the other hand, employ plants from forest remnants for construction and weaving.

Contrary to popular assumption, fallow land provides significant benefits to rural people in Madagascar in terms of health, food, and energy supplies, as well as animal feed and building materials.

The results have important findings for nature conservation, "It is important not just to consider the conservation of the impressive diversity of species on Madagascar, but also the benefits of this species richness for the local population," said first author Dr Estelle Raveloaritiana, whose PhD research was part of this project. Dr Annemarie Wurz, now a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Marburg, and Professor Teja Tscharntke, at Göttingen University’s Agroecology Group, added, "Nature conservation should take into account the interests of the local population, at the same time as biodiversity-friendly, diverse land management, when designing conservation and development strategies."

