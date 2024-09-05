Study links air pollution with infertility in men

New Delhi, Sep 5 Long-term exposure to fine particulate matter (PM2.5) air pollution is linked to a higher risk of infertility in men, according to a Danish study.

The study led by researchers at the Nord Universitet in Denmark throws light on a significant worldwide health issue, infertility which affects one in every seven couples.

Studies on sperm quality and the success of fertility treatments have found negative correlations with particulate air pollution; however, results on fecundability, or the probability of becoming pregnant, have been inconsistent, and no research has looked into the impact of transportation noise on infertility in men and women.

The study, published in the journal BMJ, found that prolonged exposure to PM2.5 is associated with a higher risk of infertility in men.

The team included 526,056 men aged 30-45 years, with fewer than two children, residing in Denmark between 2000 and 2017.

Exposure to higher than average levels of PM2.5 over five years was associated with a 24 per cent increased risk of infertility in men aged 30-45 years.

Since this is an observational study, it is impossible to determine a cause, said the researchers. They also recognised that their data on lifestyle characteristics and exposure to air pollution at work and during leisure activities may be incomplete and couples who are not attempting to conceive may not have been included.

The study stresses the need to enact air pollution measures to raise birth rates worldwide. Governments can improve reproductive health outcomes by improving the environment and addressing air quality issues.

