Study links fatty acids in umbilical cord blood to autism

New Delhi, July 29 Japanese scientists on Monday revealed an association between cord blood fatty acid metabolites and autism spectrum disorder symptoms in children.

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects the learning capability and social behaviour of people.

While the exact causes of ASD remain unclear, evidence points to neuroinflammation as a major risk factor.

Several mice studies have linked polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA) and their metabolites during pregnancy with ASD risk.

PUFA metabolites regulated by the cytochrome P450 (CYP) affect foetal development in mice causing impairments closely linked to ASD symptoms. However, it is still unclear if the same is true for humans and needs further investigation.

The team from the University of Fukui in Japan hypothesised that the dynamics of CYP-PUFA metabolites during the foetal period would influence ASD symptoms and difficulties with daily functioning in children after birth.

"CYP metabolism forms both epoxy fatty acids (EpFAs), which have anti-inflammatory effects, and dihydroxy fatty acids, or ‘diols,’ which have inflammatory properties," Professor Hideo Matsuzaki from the Research Center for Child Mental Development, University of Fukui.

The study, published in the journal Psychiatry and Clinical Neurosciences, analysed the CYP-PUFA levels in 200 neonatal umbilical cord blood samples. They identified one compound in cord blood with strong implications for ASD severity, namely 11,12- dihydroxyeicosatrienoic acids (diHETrE).

"The levels of diHETrE -- an arachidonic acid-derived diol -- in cord blood at birth significantly impacted subsequent ASD symptoms in children and were also associated with impaired adaptive functioning," Matsuzaki said, adding that inhibiting diHETrE metabolism during pregnancy might be a promising avenue for preventing ASD traits in children, although more research will be needed in this regard.

