Study proposes new approach to 'terraform' inhospitable Mars

New Delhi, Aug 8 A new study has shown how the terrain of Mars can be re-engineered, making it a little more hospitable, given the planet’s notorious reputation as barren.

A study from the University of Chicago, Northwestern University, and the University of Central Florida in the US suggests a revolutionary method to terraform Mars. The new approach, involving engineered dust particles, could potentially raise the planet's temperature by more than 50 degrees Fahrenheit, making it suitable for microbial life.

This method is over 5,000 times more efficient than previous global warming schemes for Mars, marking a significant advancement in modifying the Martian environment. Unlike earlier proposals that required importing materials from Earth or mining rare Martian resources, this strategy utilises resources already abundant on Mars.

“This suggests that the barrier to warming Mars to allow liquid water is not as high as previously thought,” said Edwin Kite, an associate professor at the University of Chicago and corresponding author of the study.

While this method won't make Mars breathable for humans, it could lay the groundwork for microbial life and food crops that might gradually add oxygen to the atmosphere, much like Earth's early history.

Proposals to make Mars habitable have a long history, from Carl Sagan's ideas in 1971 to recent concepts like transparent gel tiles to trap heat. However, the biggest challenge remains Mars’ temperature, averaging about -80 degrees Fahrenheit.

The proposed strategy involves releasing engineered dust particles into Mars' atmosphere to enhance its greenhouse effect. Unlike natural Martian dust, these particles are designed to trap heat more efficiently. The researchers created particles shaped like short rods, similar to glitter, which can scatter sunlight towards the surface.

“You'd still need millions of tons to warm the planet, but that’s five thousand times less than you would need with previous proposals,” said Kite. Calculations suggest that continuous release of these particles at 30 liters per second could warm Mars by over 50 degrees Fahrenheit within months, and the effect would be reversible if the release is stopped.

Further research is needed to understand the long-term effects and how quickly the engineered dust would cycle out of Mars' atmosphere. The study focuses on warming Mars for microbial life and food crops, not creating a human-breathable atmosphere.

“This research opens new avenues for exploration and potentially brings us one step closer to the long-held dream of establishing a sustainable human presence on Mars,” said Kite.

