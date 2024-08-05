Study reveals 54 per cent of parents often lack instant answers for kids' questions

New Delhi [India], August 5 : A recent survey commissioned by Amazon Alexa and conducted by Kantar sheds light on the difficulties parents face in answering their children's questions.

The study, which surveyed over 750 parents across six cities in June 2024, reveals that 54 per cent of parents often struggle to provide immediate answers to their kids' queries.

The research highlights the role of technology in bridging this gap, as well as the common practices parents use to address their children's curiosity.

According to the survey, while 52 per cent of parents make an effort to search for accurate answers when they are unsure, 44 per cent admit to improvising answers on the spot.

Interestingly, only 3 per cent of parents choose to ignore the question or redirect the topic to avoid answering.

This indicates a significant effort by parents to engage with their children's inquisitiveness, despite the challenges involved.

The study also found that 63 per cent of parents observe that their children ask more questions while watching television.

Other activities that spark curiosity include travelling (57 per cent), studying (56 per cent), engaging in outdoor activities (55 per cent), using handheld devices (52 per cent), and listening to adult conversations (50 per cent).

Popular topics of inquiry among children include food, animals, nature, general knowledge, holidays, technology, and movies.

Technology has emerged as a vital tool for parents trying to provide answers. Over 80 per cent of parents utilize technology to assist in answering their children's questions.

Voice AI services like Amazon's Alexa, available on devices such as Echo smart speakers, are particularly noted for their utility.

"When kids are feeling curious, parents can leverage Alexa to provide answers on a wide range of topics," said Dilip RS, Country Manager for Alexa, Amazon India.

The study underscores Alexa's role as an educational resource, with families asking 25 million questions per month.

Despite the challenges, over 90 per cent of parents encourage their children to ask more questions to support their growth and learning. Nearly 92 per cent of parents reported that they also learn new information while responding to their kids' inquiries.

This mutual learning process highlights the importance of maintaining an environment that fosters curiosity and knowledge.

Deepender Rana, Executive Managing Director - South Asia, Insights Division at Kantar, emphasized the importance of screen-free learning solutions.

"While TV drives curiosity, many parents prefer screen-free methods for their children. Voice-first search tools like Alexa provide a valuable solution for finding answers and learning in a screen-free manner," said Deepender Rana.

With Alexa's expanding range of voice-first experiences designed for children, parents are equipped to support their children's curiosity with reliable and engaging content while ensuring trust and safety.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor