Study shows how parents might prevent development of ADHD symptoms

Ontario [Canada], February 18 : A new study suggested that parents of young children with an energetic or exuberant disposition can change their parenting style to help limit their child's possible development of Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

A researcher from the University of Waterloo also contributed to the study.

According to developmental psychologists, temperament, parenting, and the brain's executive processes all contribute to the development of ADHD symptoms throughout childhood. However, the study revealed certain characteristics that indicate a higher likelihood of ADHD symptoms, emphasising the significance of early focused intervention.

"A collection of early traits we call exuberance in child temperaments, such as high excitement, curiosity and positive responses to unfamiliar people and contexts, combined with family factors might predispose some kids to develop ADHD symptoms," said Dr Heather Henderson, professor in developmental psychology at Waterloo and a co-author of the study.

"This work demonstrates that parents can help break down the pathways that lead to ADHD through more directive and engaged parenting behaviours, such as guiding the child with verbal and physical cues as they encounter new situations."

While exuberance in pre-schoolers can be very positive, research shows exuberant children can also have difficulty with self-regulation and executive functions, such as working memory and flexible thinking.

Following 291 children from just four months of age to 15 years, the researchers observed child temperament and parent-child interactions at three years, assessed the child's executive functioning at four years, and analyzed parent-reported ADHD symptoms six times between ages five and 15.

The study determined that temperament and parenting work together to impact a child's developing executive functions.

The findings suggest that ADHD symptoms increase throughout childhood when a child shows early exuberant temperament, low to normal executive functions, and receives less directive and engaged parenting as the young child navigates new situations.

"Symptoms of ADHD typically stabilize from ages five to nine and decrease from ages nine to 15. But for predictable cases of very young children with exuberant temperament and less directive parenting, that stabilization may not occur," Henderson said.

"More directive parenting, which is not controlling but guides the child with verbal and physical cues, can help develop the child's self-regulatory skills and prevent their ADHD symptoms from increasing."

