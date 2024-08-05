Study urges increasing mental health screening for prostate cancer patients

New Delhi, Aug 5 Mental health screenings must be incorporated into routine prostate cancer diagnoses, according to a study.

The call for mental health screenings follows new research that shows that men need more support both during and immediately after a diagnosis of prostate cancer.

The study found that 15 per cent of prostate cancer patients began mental health medications directly after a prostate cancer diagnosis, with six per cent seeking help for mental health. The finding is significant as it not only highlights the percentage of prostate cancer patients who seek mental health support, but also, notably, those who do not.

Lead researcher Dr Tenaw Tiruye of University of South Australia said that the study highlights an acute need to offer mental health services and support for all men diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Prostate cancer is the second most common cause of cancer for men worldwide, according to the Prostate Cancer Foundation, headquartered in California.

But despite high survival rates, psychological issues are one of the most frequently reported unmet needs among prostate cancer survivors.

In fact, the rates of depression and anxiety among prostate cancer patients are significantly higher than those among the general population, as is the risk of suicide.

In the study, it was found that 15 per cent of patients started anti-anxiety and anti-depression medications at the time of their diagnosis, and six per cent looked for mental health support. This shows a worrying gap indicating stigma surrounding mental health.

University of South Australia’s senior researcher, Dr Kerri Beckmann said that fewer than a quarter of men seek help when it comes to their mental health. Statistics show that many men struggle to ask for help for mental health concerns.

Dr Beckmann said: “So, rather than waiting for men to proactively seek out mental health support, once they’ve been diagnosed with prostate cancer, we should be offering it at the time of diagnosis and throughout treatment."

Only by normalising mental health discussions can access to well-being tools and services be improved, ensuring that men with prostate cancer have every opportunity to express their concerns and receive the help they require.

