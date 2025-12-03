Successful Parachute Airdrop Test marks ISRO's readiness for Gaganyaan mission: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Dec 3 The recent Integrated Main Parachute Airdrop Test (IMAT), successfully conducted by ISRO, marks the readiness of the national space agency for Gaganyaan -- India's first human spaceflight mission, Union Minister of State for Science & Technology Jitendra Singh informed the Parliament on Wednesday.

The important test on the main parachutes for the Gaganyaan crew module was conducted at the Babina Field Firing Range (BFFR), Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, on November 3.

The test "marked a crucial step in strengthening the mission-readiness roadmap for India’s first human spaceflight programme, Gaganyaan," Singh said in the Lok Sabha.

"The IMAT is a crucial component of the ongoing qualification campaign for the Crew Module’s parachute-based deceleration system, one of the most critical human-rating elements of the mission," he added.

Singh explained that the latest IMAT simulated one of the most extreme descent conditions: a deliberate delay in the disreefing sequence between the two main parachutes.

"This high-stress scenario was successfully demonstrated, validating both the structural integrity and the load-bearing performance of the system under asymmetric forces," he added.

The Minister noted that this successful test significantly advances the human-rating process and supports the Government’s target of launching the first crewed Gaganyaan mission by the first quarter of 2027.

Further, Singh stated that ISRO regularly subjects the Crew Module parachute system and all associated test results to independent and rigorous review mechanisms.

"These include the Design Review Team (DRT), the Independent Assessment Committee, and the National Advisory Panel (NAP) for Human Rating and Certification, comprising eminent experts from across the country," he said, emphasising that these institutionalised forums ensure thorough scrutiny of all human-rating elements.

Singh also reaffirmed that crew safety remains the foremost priority for the Gaganyaan mission.

"All systems undergo intensive testing and expert review, and lessons from every qualification test are carefully analysed, incorporated into system improvements, and subsequently revalidated," the MoS said.

He further highlighted that astronaut training includes comprehensive simulations of emergency scenarios, survival procedures for off-nominal landings, operation of emergency survival kits, and continued psychological support to ensure holistic readiness of the Gaganyatris.

--IANS

rvt/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor