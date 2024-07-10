Support Indian artisans, nurture creativity via toys that inspire kids across globe: Minister

New Delhi, July 10 Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry and Electronics & Information Technology, Jitin Prasada on Wednesday encouraged the toy industry to support Indian artisans and nurture creativity and imagination via toys that inspire and educate children across the globe.

Speaking at the '2nd Edition of Toy CEO Meet' organised by the Toy Association of India in association with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and Invest India, in New Delhi, the Minister highlighted the vision of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas".

He also motivated the participants to continue collaboration and celebrate India’s toy-making legacy.

The event was attended by prominent global players, including Walmart, Amazon, Spin Master, IMC Toys, etc., and members from the domestic Toy industry, including Sunlord Apparels Manufacturing Company, Playgro Toys, and others.

At the event, investment opportunities in India for Toys were also discussed.

Nivruti Rai, CEO & MD of Invest India, highlighted that India has a huge market potential for investment due to expanding toy demand with a growing young population.

In addition, DPIIT Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh highlighted that the initiatives of the government together with the endeavours of the domestic manufacturers have resulted in remarkable growth of the Indian toy industry.

"These developments indicate India’s increasing self-reliance and enhanced manufacturing prowess in toy manufacturing," he said.

