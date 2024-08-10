Susan Wojcicki Passes Away: Former YouTube CEO Dies Due to Cancer, Google Chief Sundar Pichai Shares Heartfelt Tributes

Former YouTube Chief Executive Susan Wojcicki died on Saturday, after battling cancer for more than two years. Google CEO Sundar Pichai pay his heartfelt tribute to her. Susan Wojcicki joined Google in 1999 as the company’s 6th employee. She was the YouTube CEO from 2014 to 2023.

Pichai took to his official social media handle X (formerly known as Twitter), said, “Unbelievably saddened by the loss of my dear friend @SusanWojcicki after two years of living with cancer. She is as core to the history of Google as anyone, and it’s hard to imagine the world without her. She was an incredible person, leader and friend who had a tremendous impact on the world and I’m one of countless Googlers who is better for knowing her. We will miss her dearly. Our thoughts with her family. RIP Susan.”

The news was first announced by Susan Wojcicki’s husband, Dennis Troper on a social media post. “It is with profound sadness that I share the news of Susan Wojcicki passing. My beloved wife of 26 years and mother to our five children left us today after 2 years of living with non-small cell lung cancer. Susan was not just my best friend and partner in life, but a brilliant mind, a loving mother, and a dear friend to many. Her impact on our family and the world was immeasurable. We are heartbroken, but grateful for the time we had with her. Please keep our family in your thoughts as we navigate this difficult time,” Wojcicki’s husband said in a Facebook post.