Suspected damage to aircraft tyre leads to diversion of the flight: Air India Express

Kochi, Dec 18 A potential aviation incident was avoided on Thursday after an Air India Express flight from Jeddah to Kozhikode was diverted to Kochi due to suspected damage to the aircraft’s tyre.

The airline said the tyre damage was likely caused by a foreign object on the runway at Jeddah Airport, following which the aircraft was diverted as a precautionary measure.

“Our Jeddah-Kozhikode flight was diverted to Kochi and made a precautionary landing due to suspected damage to the aircraft’s tyre likely caused by a foreign object on the runway at Jeddah airport,” the airline stated.

The flight made a safe landing at Kochi, ensuring the safety of all passengers on board.

In a statement, an Air India Express spokesperson said the Jeddah–Kozhikode flight was diverted after suspected tyre damage was detected.

“The aircraft landed safely in Kochi, and all guests are being connected to Kozhikode by road. We regret the inconvenience caused and reiterate that safety remains our highest priority in every aspect of our operations,” the spokesperson added.

The aircraft landed safely in Kochi, and all passengers are being connected to Kozhikode by road.

The airline expressed regret for the inconvenience caused and reiterated that passenger safety remains its top priority.

As reported earlier by IANS, the flight was carrying around 160 passengers when the pilot noticed a technical issue related to the landing gear while en route.

Acting promptly, the pilot sought permission for diversion and made a precautionary landing at Cochin International Airport.

Following the diversion, airport authorities activated full emergency procedures as a safety measure.

Fire and rescue teams, medical staff and security personnel were kept on standby while the aircraft landed safely on the runway.

Post-landing inspection of the aircraft revealed damage to its tyres, confirming the seriousness of the issue and validating the crew’s decision to divert the flight.

Airport officials coordinated the emergency response smoothly, and passengers were safely escorted to the terminal.

