Swiggy looking for unknown delivery man riding horse who went viral

New Delhi, July 6 After a video of a delivery man riding a horse amid rains in Mumbai went viral, online food-delivery platform Swiggy has asked netizens to help identify the man and even announced a reward of Rs 5,000 in Swiggy money to the first person who can share useful intel.

Taking to Twitter, the platform mentioned that it has already launched a Swiggy-wide horse-hunt.

"After exhausting all other options, we now need your help to get to the bottom of this story. So to get things started, we have already launched a Swiggy-wide horse-hunt and put a bounty out, as well," it said.

"It is 5k in Swiggy Money for the first person who can give us some useful intel about our accidental brand ambassadors, so we can thank them," it added.

In a recent video, it was seen that an unknown person was carrying a Swiggy monogrammed delivery bag while sitting on a white horse.

The company also said that it has not replaced its usual delivery vehicles with any other medium.

"Just to be clear, in the pursuit of more eco-friendly delivery practices, we've not replaced our usual delivery vehicles with horses, mules, donkeys, camels, elephants, unicorns... You know where we are going with this right?" the company said.

"You can also hit the app to keep track of a small tribute we have put up, in honour of the rider and his steed," it added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor