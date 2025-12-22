Tata Electronics, Japan’s ROHM partner to make semiconductors in India

New Delhi, Dec 22 Tata Electronics has entered into a strategic partnership with Japan-based ROHM Co to manufacture semiconductors in India for both domestic and global markets, the two companies said in a joint statement on Monday.

As part of the initial phase of the partnership, Tata Electronics and ROHM will set up a manufacturing framework for power semiconductors in India.

The collaboration will combine ROHM’s advanced device technologies with Tata Electronics’ capabilities in semiconductor assembly and testing.

“Through our semiconductor assembly and test facilities, Tata Electronics will deliver chip packaging services to support ROHM in creating products tailored for Indian and global markets,” Randhir Thakur, CEO & MD, Tata Electronics, said.

“This partnership will go a long way in bringing in trust and resilience in the global semiconductor supply chain while also expanding our respective business opportunities,” Thakur added.

The partnership also aims to expand business opportunities in India by using the sales channels and networks of both companies.

Through this, the two firms plan to deliver higher-value semiconductor solutions to a wide range of customers across sectors.

Under the agreement, Tata Electronics will assemble and test ROHM’s India-designed automotive-grade N-channel 100V, 300A silicon MOSFET in a TOLL package.

The companies are targeting mass production shipments of this product by next year.

Looking ahead, Tata Electronics and ROHM will explore opportunities for co-developing high-value packaging technologies.

Both companies will also jointly market the semiconductor products manufactured through this collaboration in India and overseas markets.

Commenting on the partnership, Kazuhide Ino, Member of the Board and Managing Executive Officer at ROHM, said the collaboration will help expand ROHM’s lineup of packaged products manufactured in India.

He added that the partnership will support the creation of a sustainable, region-based semiconductor supply chain.

