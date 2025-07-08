Tata Motors’ global wholesales decline 9 pc in Q1 FY26

New Delhi, July 8 Tata Motors global wholesales, including Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), stood at 2,99,664 units in the first quarter of FY26, down 9 per cent compared to the same quarter in FY25 (3,29,847), the company said in an exchange filing on Tuesday.

According to the filing, global wholesales for the Tata Motors commercial vehicle and Tata Daewoo range were 87,569 units for the quarter that ended in June. This represents a 6 per cent decrease from the first quarter of FY25.

In the meantime, the company's worldwide wholesale sales of passenger cars dropped 10 per cent to 1,24,809 units from the same quarter in the prior fiscal year.

In addition, Jaguar Land Rover sold 87,286 cars worldwide in the said quarter, a 11 per cent decrease from the same time last year. Jaguar wholesale stood at 2,339 units, while Land Rover was at 84,947 units.

Meanwhile, the automobile maker reported an 8.47 per cent decline in total sales, selling 2,10,415 units in the April-June quarter, compared to 2,29,891 units sold in the same quarter in FY25.

There was a decline in both the passenger and commercial vehicle segments in the country. While passenger vehicle sales fell 10 per cent to 1,24,809 units, commercial vehicle sales decreased 6 per cent year over year (YoY) to 85,606 units.

In June 2025, Tata Motors' domestic sales decreased by 12 per cent from June 2024. However, there were some positive aspects for the business. With a 68 per cent increase in sales, the commercial vehicle segment's international business expanded rapidly.

In the first quarter of FY26, Tata Motors sold 1,24,809 passenger vehicles, 16,231 of which were electric.

EV sales appeared to be rebounding toward the end of the quarter, despite a 10 per cent YoY decline in total passenger vehicle sales.

