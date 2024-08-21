Tata Motors to set up 250 new fast charging EV stations

Mumbai, Aug 21 Tata Motors on Wednesday announced a collaboration with Delta Electronics India and Thunderplus Solutions to set up 250 new fast charging EV stations across the country.

Located in and around over 50 cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Pune and Kochi, among others, these new charging stations will significantly increase the existing network of 540 commercial vehicle charging points, the automaker said in a statement.

“Expanding the available charging infrastructure on high-use routes will encourage more customers to opt for electric commercial vehicles and improve vehicle uptime resulting in higher revenues and better profitability, while contributing towards a cleaner, greener environment,” said Vinay Pathak, vice president and business head – SCV and PU, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles.

The company said it will recommend optimal locations and nearest dealerships for setting-up these fast-charging stations. While Delta Electronics will supply the necessary hardware, Thunderplus Solutions will install and operate them.

“This collaboration allows us to contribute significantly to India’s electric cargo ecosystem. Our advanced charging technology will play a crucial role in enhancing the electric commercial vehicle experience for users nationwide,” said Niranjan Nayak, Managing Director, Delta Electronics India.

Tata Motors offers the Ace EV – a four-wheel e-cargo solution for last-mile deliveries. It is supported by over 150 electric vehicle service centres across the country.

Meanwhile, the demand for electric buses is expected to remain robust in the coming years due to the growing focus on cleaner transportation systems and various government initiatives.

Last year, the government unveiled the PM e-bus Sewa Scheme, allocating a substantial $2.4 billion to deploy and operate 10,000 electric buses through a public-private partnership model across 169 eligible cities.

These eco-friendly vehicles are set to hit the roads soon, with full deployment anticipated by 2026.

According to the report by CareEdge Ratings, the transition to EVs is particularly evident in the e-bus and light commercial vehicle (LCV) categories. In FY24, registrations of electric heavy passenger vehicles (e-HPVs), primarily large electric buses, surged significantly.

Registration of electric light passenger vehicles (e-LPV) also surged from 360 units to more than 10,500 units during the aforementioned period, the report mentioned.

