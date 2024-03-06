Tata Power installs 1,000 green energy-powered EV charging points in Mumbai

Mumbai, March 6 Tata Power on Wednesday said it has achieved over 1,000 of its EV charging points in Mumbai which are powered by green energy.

Tata Power said that it has outlined a plan to expand its green energy footprint to an additional 4,000 charging points across Maharashtra, in a phased manner.

Currently, Mumbai is equipped with over 1,000 green charging points, out of which 44 are public, 385 are in residential societies, 58 are across commercial locations such as malls, hotels, workplaces, etc, and 531 are fleet charging points.

“With over 10,000 EVs and growing four-wheelers on the roads, Mumbai is rapidly embracing e-mobility. To support this growth, Tata Power is spearheading the development of an extensive EV charging infrastructure throughout the city,” the company said in a statement.

Tata Power has provided EV charging services to players like Everest, CAB-E and also has EV charging points at prominent residential societies.

“To encourage intercity travel along popular routes, Tata Power has installed over 19 fast charging points on the Mumbai-Pune highway and about 26 fast charging points on the Mumbai-Goa (via Pune) highway,” said the company.

The initiative is aligned with Tata Power's ‘Sustainable Is Attainable’ movement, positioning the company as a pioneer in the shift towards a greener future, it added.

Tata Power has a diversified portfolio of 14,453 MW, spanning across the entire power value chain -- from renewable and conventional energy generation to transmission & distribution, trading, storage solutions and solar cells and module manufacturing.

