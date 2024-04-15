Tata Power's EV charging network crosses 10 cr green kilometres

New Delhi, April 15 Tata Power on Monday said that it becomes the first Electric Vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider to power 10 crore (100 million) green kilometres spanning public, semi-public, bus/fleet and home charger segments across the country.

Tata Power's EV charging network serves 530 cities and towns to support the government's vision for one crore annual EV sales by 2030.

"Tata Power has expanded its network under the name of EZ Charge to over 86,000 home chargers, more than 5,300 public, semi-public, and fleet charging points, along with over 850 bus charging stations across 530 cities and towns," the company said.

"These chargers have been strategically deployed at diverse and accessible locations such as highways, hotels, malls, hospitals, offices, residential complexes, etc," it added.

As per industry estimates, India is expected to reach annual sales of one crore EVs by 2030.

With a surge in demand for EVs and an EV charging infrastructure, Tata Power is also ensuring tech-enabled customer-centric solutions such as the RFID card that enables users to tap.charge.go by making wireless payments, the company mentioned.

The company has received the prestigious 'Shoonya Infrastructure Champion' award for its dedication to zero-emission mobility.

