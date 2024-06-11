TCS launches new Internet of Things engineering lab in the US

New Delhi, June 11 Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Tuesday announced the launch of a new Internet of Things (IoT) engineering lab in the US to assist clients in developing innovative solutions more efficiently.

The lab in Cincinnati, Ohio, is designed to support the rapid prototyping, experimentation and large-scale implementation of AI, GenAI, and IoT engineering solutions, TCS said in a statement.

The lab will carry the full suite of IoT solutions from the company and industry solutions for the manufacturing, energy, consumer and life sciences sectors.

"TCS’ investment in the ‘Bringing Life to Things Lab’ in Ohio will help our clients bridge the traditional divide between operational and digital technology by rapidly turning their ideas into minimum viable products that reimagine their value chain at scale," said Amit Bajaj, President-North America, TCS.

The lab will also support the local community embrace sustainability with TCS Grow+, a smart gardening technology, said the company.

"This lab will spark co-innovation, enabling clients to brainstorm and collaborate through design thinking workshops, and unlock the full potential of IoT, AI, and GenAI technologies," said Regu Ayyaswamy, Global Head of IoT and Digital Engineering, TCS.

The opening of this lab underscores TCS’ strong presence in the US.

