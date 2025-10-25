Tech can boost diagnosis, but human touch and compassion should not go: JP Nadda

New Delhi, Oct 25 While technology must be leveraged for strengthening diagnosis and detection, the human touch should not go, said Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda on Saturday.

Nadda was addressing the 50th Annual Convocation Ceremony of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, here.

Addressing the gathering, Nadda congratulated the graduating students and commended AIIMS for its unparalleled contribution to advancing medical science, education, and patient care in India.

He exhorted the young doctors to serve with empathy, uphold the highest standards of ethics, and harness innovation to meet the evolving healthcare needs of the nation.

“AIIMS has taken a lead in artificial intelligence (AI), genomics, precision medicine, and telehealth -- an area changing the landscape of healthcare. While technology can help in detection and also make patients happier, the human touch and compassion should not go. That must remain,” Nadda said.

He commended the institution for its enduring commitment to excellence in medical education, cutting-edge research, and patient care.

“In the field of medical sciences, training, and healthcare delivery, AIIMS has made its own place, not only in India but globally,” the Minister said.

Highlighting the remarkable progress achieved in India’s healthcare and medical education sector over the past decade, Nadda noted that while the country had only one AIIMS at the end of the past century, today there are 23 AIIMS institutions across India, reflecting the government’s commitment to expanding quality healthcare and medical training to every region.

He further informed that in the last 11 years, the number of medical colleges in the country has increased from 387 to 819.

Similarly, undergraduate medical seats have risen from 51,000 to 1,29,000, and postgraduate seats from 31,000 to 78,000. Nadda added that in the next five years, an additional 75,000 seats are expected to be added across both undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

Union Health Minister also highlighted the progress India made in maternal and child health, the under-five mortality rate, and neonatal mortality rate, as well as tuberculosis cases and deaths.

Prof. V.K. Paul, Member, Niti Aayog, urged the students to consider joining academics, to teach, guide, and inspire the next generation of healthcare professionals, thereby contributing to the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’.

“We have a profound societal responsibility to give back to the community that has nurtured us. As you move forward, let excellence become your daily practice and innovation your guiding principle,” Paul said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor