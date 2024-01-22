Tech CEOs witness live Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

Ayodhya, Jan 22 Several key Indian IT and tech leaders reached here on Monday to witness the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Temple.

Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu attended the ceremony with his family.

"In Ayodhya with my amma Janaki and my brother Kumar and his wife Anu. Amma is a life-long devotee of Lord Shri Ram. Very blessed to be here,” Vembu posted on X.

OYO Founder and CEO Ritesh Agarwal also reached the holy city.

“It's an architectural marvel to see the temple up close and artisans all over the country have contributed to building this structure from the ground up,” he posted.

“I am honoured to join many devotees who have come in from all across India and the world for this momentous occasion,” Agarwal added.

Nishant Pitti, Co-founder of EaseMyTrip, said that this is like a “historic moment for every Indian. We got goosebumps as soon as we came here”.

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises, was also seen at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple along with friends.

