Tech company OnePlus unveils first 5G metal unibody smartphone & more

Milan, July 16 Global technology brand OnePlus on Tuesday unveiled four new products at an event here that includes Nord 4 which is the only 5G metal unibody smartphone ever.

The company also launched OnePlus Pad 2, Watch 2R and Nord Buds 3 Pro, designed to improve every aspect of one’s digital life, it said in a statement.

“From bringing metal smartphones back to the market to democratising high-end earbuds technology like adaptive noise cancellation, we’re really excited to see what our users can do with them,” said Kinder Liu, OnePlus President and COO.

The OnePlus Nord 4 also features flagship-level hardware like the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor and up to 256GB of Storage.

It also packs a 50-MP Sony main camera sensor and a 5,500mAh battery, the largest battery ever used in a OnePlus Nord device.

“This battery is also equipped with 100W SUPERVOOC technology which means it can go from 1-100 per cent in just 28 minutes and give you five hours of Netflix viewing with just a five-minute top-up,” the company claimed.

OnePlus Nord 4 is available in three colours — Obsidian Midnight, Mercurial Silver and Oasis Green.

The OnePlus Pad 2 features an industry-leading Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 platform, an exclusive 12.1-inch large 3K display and six stereo speakers, said the company.

The pad boasts a large 9,510mAh battery for an impressive standby time of up to 43 days, empowering users to bring their tablet wherever they want, without worrying about battery life.

Using the supported 67W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge technology, the battery can be fully charged in just 81 minutes, claimed the company.

The 6.49mm slim and 584g lightweight pad features a Nimbus Gray all-metal unibody.

The Watch 2R, powered with Wear OS by Google (Wear OS 4), offers up to 100-hour battery life. It is available in Forest Green and Gunmetal Gray colours.

Featuring flagship-level hybrid adaptive ANC, the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro excels in noise cancellation across an ultra-wide frequency range, restoring the sound of silence in any situation.

