Tech firm Sabre appoints Rajiv Bhatia as Executive Director

New Delhi, April 17 Software and technology company Sabre Corporation on Wednesday announced the appointment of industry leader Rajiv Bhatia as Executive Director to help advance its growth strategy in Asia Pacific (APAC).

Bhatia, formerly of Bird Group, will be instrumental in further expanding Sabre’s footprint in key growth markets, including India, the company said.

"At this point in my career, I’m excited to be shifting my focus to advising on broader, strategic initiatives and helping build key customer relationships across India and other growth markets," Bhatia said in a statement.

He started his career working for renowned airlines Gulf Air and Thai Airways and most recently served as Chief Commercial Officer of Bird Group’s India GDS business for 16 years.

"We are focused on fostering strategic partnerships and delivering exceptional value to our customers, and Rajiv shares this vision. Our partners will benefit from his wealth of knowledge and experience," said Brett Thorstad, VP, Agency Sales & Airline Distribution, APAC.

Sabre connects travel suppliers and buyers globally and across the ecosystem through innovative products and next-generation technology solutions. The company serves customers in more than 160 countries.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor