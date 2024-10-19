Tech Mahindra reports 153 pc PAT growth at Rs 1,250 crore in Q2

Mumbai, Oct 19 IT and digital solutions provider Tech Mahindra on Saturday reported consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 1,250 crore in the quarter ended September 30, up 153.1 per cent year-on-year and 46.8 per cent (on-quarter).

The company posted a revenue of Rs 13,313 crore in the second quarter this fiscal (FY25), up 2.4 per cent on-quarter and 3.5 per cent YoY.

Tech Mahindra reported total headcount at the end of the quarter at 154,273, up 6,653 on-quarter and 3,669 YoY

Cash and cash equivalent at the end of the quarter was Rs 6,566 crore and the company declared interim dividend at Rs 15 per share.

“We continue to progress on our strategic improvement efforts even as the overall IT services industry has remained soft. We have focused on strengthening client relationships and expanding the partner ecosystem while maintaining a sharp focus on operational excellence through project Fortius, which has resulted in an expansion of margins for the third sequential quarter,” said Mohit Joshi, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Tech Mahindra.

During the quarter, Tech Mahindra announced a strategic partnership to boost generative AI (GenAI) adoption and lead digital transformation for various entities of Mahindra & Mahindra.

Rohit Anand, Chief Financial Officer, Tech Mahindra, said they saw consistent performance around increasing deal wins, revenue growth, cost optimisation and steady free cashflow generation as “we continue our journey towards FY27 stated targets”.

“In line with our capital allocation policy, the board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 15 per share,” he said.

Tech Mahindra has announced the launch of ‘TechM VerifAI’, a comprehensive solution for validating and verifying the outcomes of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and GenAI projects. Through this solution, the IT major will help enterprises validate the end-to-end lifecycle of AI-based projects, thereby, enabling them to scale their AI initiatives speedily.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor