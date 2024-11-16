Technical textiles to become economic backbone of India: Giriraj Singh

New Delhi, Nov 16 Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday said that technical textiles will become the economic backbone of India, adding that women can contribute a great deal in handloom and handicrafts sector.

Inaugurating the textile pavilion at India International Trade Fair (IITF) in the national capital, the minister emphasised the importance of carbon fibres in the textile industry, adding that India is focusing on amplification of Technical Textiles.

There are 12 verticals or sectors in Technical Textiles. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given Rs 1,500 crore for R&D in this sector and our country is giving more attention in the export of Technical Textiles,” Singh said.

The minister emphasised that the government is trying to improve the textile value chain for better income opportunities for the weavers and their families.

He also said that India has the largest handloom community in the world, focused around sustainability and energy efficiency.

“The world is moving towards usage of sustainable products and handloom industry produces zero-carbon footprint and does not consume any energy and Handloom industry is also a zero-water footprint sector,” the minister noted.

As India celebrates the 150th birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda, theme of the event was inspired by the 'Janjatiya' community.

Pabitra Margherita, Minister of State for Textiles, stressed upon strengthening handloom and handicrafts to boost production and to increase their earnings to engage communities. He also emphasised the importance of preserving India’s rich craft heritage while adapting to modern market needs.

The handloom sector of India employs 35 lakh people directly or indirectly, which is next only to the agricultural sector in the country.

Earlier this week, the government approved 12 research projects worth Rs 13.3 crore under the National Technical Textiles Mission. The total number of approved research projects under the Mission now stands at 168 with a total value of nearly Rs 509 crore.

The domestic textiles industry is estimated to grow to $350 billion by 2030, generating 4.5-6 crore jobs.

