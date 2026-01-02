Technology to drive space, economic transformation in India: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Jan 2 Technology is acting as the central force behind space and economic transformation in the country, said Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology on Friday.

Addressing a press conference on the achievements of the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Earth Sciences for the year 2025, the Minister said innovation-driven sectors such as space, oceans, biotechnology, clean energy, and advanced manufacturing will lead India’s growth over the next two decades.

“India’s reform express is being driven by science, technology, and innovation, with technology acting as the central force behind governance, administration, and economic transformation,” Singh said.

Singh said that every major reform undertaken by the government, across departments and ministries, is enabled by technology.

“This transformation has been possible due to the consistent prioritisation of science, technology, and innovation in national policymaking,” the Minister said.

The Minister underscored flagship missions such as Deep Ocean Mission and Gaganyaan, stating that “India is preparing simultaneously for human spaceflight and deep-sea exploration”.

He said that while an Indian astronaut will venture into outer space, India will also send a human-occupied submersible to depths of up to 6,000 metres, marking a historic dual achievement in 2027.

He also highlighted the Research Development and Innovation (RDI) Fund of Rs 1 lakh crore, under which the government is directly supporting private sector R&D; and the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) aimed at democratizing research funding.

Singh also mentioned initiatives such as the National Quantum Mission, NIDHI, PRERNA / PURSE, and the VAIBHAV programme, aimed at strengthening startups, research infrastructure and global scientific collaboration, including structured engagement with the Indian scientific diaspora.

Detailing CSIR’s contributions, the Minister cited globally relevant innovations including steel-slag-based durable roads, indigenous paracetamol production, India’s first indigenous antibiotic Nafithromycin, sustainable food innovations such as millet-based products, and the HANSA-NG two-seater trainer aircraft developed under a PPP model. He described these efforts as examples of “foreign markets accepting Swadeshi innovation”. Public outreach initiatives like One Day as a Scientist were also highlighted for fostering scientific temper among students.

On the Earth Sciences front, the Minister said India has made significant advances in weather forecasting through IMD’s Nowcasting capability, enabling accurate three-hour predictions. He also highlighted the desalination plant in Lakshadweep as a global model for sustainable freshwater generation using ocean resources, alongside progress in ocean energy, marine observation systems, and climate resilience.

Concluding, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that India has moved from being an importer to an exporter of high-end technologies, including vaccines and medical devices, with India’s bioeconomy emerging as a major growth driver. “The best is yet to come,” he said, adding that science-led reforms will accelerate India’s journey towards becoming a top global economy well before 2047.

