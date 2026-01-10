Tejas Networks clocks Rs 196.55 crore loss in Q3, revenue drops nearly 88 pc

Mumbai, Jan 10 Domestic telecom equipment maker Tejas Networks has reported a consolidated loss of Rs 196.55 crore for the October–December quarter (Q3 FY26).

This marked its second straight quarterly loss, mainly due to weak sales and a delay in orders from state-owned BSNL, according to its stock exchange filing.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 165.67 crore in the same quarter last financial year.

Its consolidated revenue from operations fell sharply by nearly 88 per cent to Rs 306.79 crore in the December quarter, compared with around Rs 2,642 crore a year ago, it said in its filing.

Tejas Networks is a key supplier for BSNL’s 4G network rollout as part of the C-DOT–TCS consortium and says it is the largest supplier of network routers.

However, during the quarter, a purchase order worth Rs 1,526 crore from BSNL for 18,000 sites was deferred, which hit the company’s revenue performance.

During the reported quarter, around 85 per cent of the company’s revenue mix, excluding operating revenue, came from the domestic market, while the remaining 15 per cent was contributed by international markets.

The company said it is holding inventory worth Rs 2,363 crore as of the December 2025 quarter.

This inventory is expected to be converted into finished goods and shipped over the coming months.

For the nine-month period ended December 31, Tejas Networks reported a total loss of Rs 697.55 crore.

Its revenue from operations during this period declined by 89 per cent to Rs 793.69 crore.

The company reported a cash balance of Rs 537 crore in the December 2025 quarter, as per its filing.

Despite the weak financial performance, Tejas Networks said it has secured multiple wins for private 5G deployments in India, especially for use in ports and mines.

It has also been selected as the 5G radio network supplier for a section of the Delhi–Mumbai railway corridor under an Indian Railways pilot project for the Kavach safety system.

During the quarter, the company also received Rs 84.95 crore as incentives under the production-linked incentive scheme for the March 2025 quarter.

This took the total incentive received by Tejas Networks under the scheme to Rs 397 crore.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor