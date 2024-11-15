Telangana to build robust semiconductor ecosystem, says IT Minister

Hyderabad, Nov 15 Telangana’s Minister of Information Technology, Electronics, Communications, and Industries Duddila Sridhar Babu said on Friday that the state government’s mission is to build a robust and self-sustaining semiconductor ecosystem.

In his address at the launch of the Research & Development (R&D) facility of Allegro MicroSystems, a global leader in magnetic sensing and power IC solutions, he said: "This collaboration with Allegro has the potential to empower local entrepreneurs to localise solutions in battery management, EV powertrains, future mobility, and autonomous vehicle technologies, supporting India’s drive towards an electric vehicle future."

The facility has already employed nearly 100 highly skilled professionals and plans to scale its headcount to 500 in the near future.

The company said the R&D centre will be a Centre of Excellence on analogue and mixed-signal design, verification and validation for the EV, automotive, and robotic automation markets, driving advanced technological development and positioning Hyderabad as a leader in emerging technology solutions.

Allegro MicroSystem CEO Vineet Nargolwala stated that Hyderabad's exceptional talent pool, supportive government policies, and strategic location make it an ideal hub for Allegro MicroSystems's expansion.

He said Allegro MicroSystems’s decision to expand operations in Hyderabad aligns with the city’s robust infrastructure, skilled talent pool, and supportive government initiatives.

Allegro MicroSystems, a key supplier to top automotive brands like BMW and other leading EV manufacturers, brings valuable expertise in battery management, EV powertrain, future mobility solutions, and autonomous vehicle solutions. The facility will be instrumental in developing cutting-edge solutions for e-mobility, clean energy, and automation, aligning perfectly with Allegro MicroSystems's vision of a safer, more sustainable, and autonomous future.

Allegro’s products are utilised across various industries, including solar inverters, EV charging infrastructure, robotics, AI data servers, and personal medical equipment. The establishment of Allegro MicroSystems’ R&D centre in Hyderabad will help meet this growing demand while fostering innovation, skill development, and technology transfer.

