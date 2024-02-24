Terrific to discuss India’s growth with Gautam Adani over delicious breakfast: Uber CEO

New Delhi, Feb 24 Uber's global CEO Dara Khosrowshahi on Saturday said it was terrific to discuss India's phenomenal growth and rising entrepreneurship with Adani Group Founder and Chairman Gautam Adani over "delicious breakfast".

Replying to Gautam Adani’s earlier post on X (formerly Twitter), Khosrowshahi said the company is committed to scale up its operations in the country.

“An absolutely terrific conversation with @gautam_adani over a delicious breakfast about India’s phenomenal growth and rising entrepreneurship,” he posted on X.

“Uber is committed to scaling up shared mobility and accelerating transition to EVs -- looking forward to taking our partnership to the next level,” Khosrowshahi added.

Earlier in the day, Gautam Adani posted pictures of him with Khosrowshahi, who is currently on a visit to India.

“Absolutely captivating chat with @dkhos, CEO of @Uber. His vision for Uber's expansion in India is truly inspiring, especially his commitment to uplifting Indian drivers and their dignity,” he posted.

“Excited for future collaborations with Dara and his team,” Gautam Adani added.

The meeting came as Indian green and renewable energy is booming, which will benefit the Electric Vehicle (EV) sector the most.

