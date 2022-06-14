Tesla had very tough quarter, says Musk in leaked email

San Francisco, June 14 Tech billionaire Elon Musk has said that its electric vehicle company Tesla had a 'very tough quarter' and needs to rally.

According to the auto-tech website Electrek, over the weekend, the Tesla CEO sent emails to employees and in the first email, Musk tried to instill meaning about building Tesla products to workers.

"We actually build great, real products that people love and make their lives and the world better. That is so profound. It is an honest day's work that you can feel in your heart," Musk was quoted as saying.

"Whatever else is going on in this messed-up world, know that at least what you are doing is pure goodness and that I have infinitely more respect and admiration for you than the richest person on Wall St," he added.

The next email was more familiar. Musk often sends emails to rally the troops at the end of the quarter to push for deliveries and this is one of those emails.

The CEO wrote it was a "very tough quarter" and employees need to "rally hard to recover".

"This has been a very tough quarter, primarily due to supply chain and production challenges in China, so we need to rally hard to recover!" he said.

Earlier this week, a report said that Musk warned Tesla workers of a anutty' end-of-quarter delivery wave for the same reason.

