Tesla shares details about its holiday software update

San Francisco, Dec 25 Elon Musk-owned electric car company Tesla has released more details about its V11 holiday software update, including something for non-Tesla owners.

The company said that it is introducing some creative features, from a new Light Show function to new games and entertainment experiences, safety features.

"This week, Tesla owners around the world will be able to do more with their cars, and have even more fun, all with a free, over-the-air software update," the company said in a blogpost.

With the new Tesla Light Show, users with a computer can now create their own unique Tesla Light Show, no Tesla vehicle required.

Using xLights, free open-source software, users can create a light show to perform with any music of their choice. They can then download their show, or shows from other creators, onto a USB flash drive and upload it to your car.

"Light Show also comes pre-loaded with one song for you to enjoy, and works with all new Model S, new Model X, and any Model 3 or Model Y," the company said.

The company said that every Model 3 and Model Y, along with legacy Model S and Model X fitted with an Intel Atom Processor, will receive a fresh digital look that carries over design elements from our new generation Model S and Model X.

Several notable features include a customisable app launcher, a simplified controls menu and support for a dark mode appearance.

The company's new navigation allows users to hide map details for a clean, simplified look and users can now - add and quickly reorder - multiple stops on - your route.

The company also added the original Sonic the Hedgehog to Tesla Arcade. Users can also now play Sudoku and The Battle of Polytopia multiplayer.

The company has also introduced the Sentry Mode Live Camera Access feature for the rest of North America and the majority of Europe.

This feature allows users to view the live feed from the Autopilot cameras directly on the Tesla app.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor