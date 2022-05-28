Tesla, Starlink in India? Elon Musk replies to several questions of Indians on Twitter, check his reply

Tesla is currently the center of attraction now, and Indians are numerously waiting for Telsa to come to India. However, there are many questions of Indians related to Tesla and Will Starlink, and now Elon Musk on Friday gave answers to these questions on Twitter.

One of the questions was asked by one Twitter user on Telsa “What about Tesla? Is Tesla manufacturing a plant in India in future?" the user asked. Replying to this Tesla chief said: "Tesla will not put a manufacturing plant in any location where we are not allowed first to sell and service cars."

Tesla will not put a manufacturing plant in any location where we are not allowed first to sell & service cars — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 27, 2022

In April, Union minister Nitin Gadkari also said that Elon Musk is most welcome to manufacture e-vehicles in India. "It is a very easy alternative; if Elon Musk is ready to manufacture a Tesla in India, there is no problem. We have got all the competencies, the vendors are available. We have got all types of technology and because of that, he can reduce the cost," Gadkari had said in Delhi.

"He is welcome in India. We don't have any problem, but, suppose, he wants to manufacture in China and sell in India, it cannot be a good proposition for India. Our request to him is, come to India and manufacture here," Gadkari said.

In the same threat of Twitter replies one of the Indian Twitter user wrote “Elon, any update on Starlink approval usage in India? Starlink's vision to provide cheap and fast Internet connection all over the world is incredible ... Starlink in India would be an absolute HIT (a rocket emoji)” the curious user asked. Musk responded: “We are waiting for government approval.”