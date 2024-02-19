The New Shades of the Digital Era. 3rd Shade, The New king of the Marketing realm

In the dynamic city of Pune, home to the IT sector, Third Shade Media Services Pvt. Ltd., commonly known as 3rd SHADE, a recently established marketing and consulting organisation, is breaking new ground in the digital world. With years of experience and distinctive brand storytelling, the dynamic marketing and consulting agency founded by Deepak Sahu, Ayyaz Mehboob Shaikh, and Sumit Singh Dhami aims to transform the Indian marketing scene and offer ongoing support to micro, small, and medium-sized businesses as well as start-ups. Their stated goal is to transform the digital era for all Indian businesses. The company goes by the slogan "Marketing meets perspective" and has expanded tremendously and acted as a catalyst for the expansion of many other businesses.

It expands on its goals by challenging traditional marketing norms and coming up with novel solutions that help businesses succeed in the digital sphere. With their innovative marketing techniques, they have already helped firms accelerate their growth and increase industry standards in accordance with their mission. Their dedication and original concepts have not only made companies and brands more scalable, but they have also made 3rd Shade a leader in the marketing sector. They have assisted more than 50 clients with their online and offline presence through branding, advertising, sales, and marketing activities. Having advised more than forty brands in the period of four months, the organisation also specialises in business consultancy.

What sets 3rd SHADE apart is its ability to launch and elevate brands rapidly. In just 45 days, they transformed a newly formed brand into a success story, handling every aspect from operational setup to lead generation. Within four months, they have assisted over 100 businesses with their operations and online presence, demonstrating their capability to offer high-quality solutions with evolving technology. This accomplishment defines their dedication and spirit to their client's requirements.

The company offers a wide range of digital marketing services, such as site development, business consultancy, branding, advertising, and sales structure. Their audience-resonant storytelling skills and customised approach inspire strategic campaigns, revenue streams, and creative web designs. The services provided by 3rd SHADE go beyond India; like in the United States and Dubai in a variety of industries.

Deepak Sahu, Ayyaz Mehboob Shaikh, and Sumit Singh Dhami, the founders of 3rd Shade, collectively bring in experience in operations, sales, marketing, and finance. Their breadth of expertise across disciplines provides the firm with a solid base that enables it to serve a wide range of global companies and function as a profitable and successful advertising agency. This combination of the wide experience of the founders serves as a witness to the potential of innovation, market insight, and their commitment to their passion. The marketing firm, which began with just three visionary founders, has grown to include a talented and enthusiastic staff of twenty committed employees. The group has grown tremendously and reached new heights under the leadership of three individuals.

3rd SHADE is committed to achieving their goal of becoming the best marketing and consulting company. Another step forward in their pursuit of excellence is that they are now expanding their operations to Ahmedabad. The company, led by its visionary founders, strives to elevate every brand it works with, with innovation, creativity, and perspective, thereby creating new benchmarks in the marketing and advertising sectors.

To know more about 3rd Shade and their transformative journey towards marketing and advertising, visit https://3rdShade.in/.