Third edition of Bookflix 2025 opens at Adani International School

Ahmedabad, Nov 24 The Adani International School (ADIS) on Monday inaugurated the third edition of Bookflix, its annual celebration of reading and storytelling.

Known for its learner-centric philosophy, ADIS integrates literature, arts, and inquiry-based learning into everyday education -- making Bookflix an essential expression of the school’s commitment to holistic development.

“Let the joy of reading, the magic of stories, and the power of creativity take over,” said Namrata Adani, Promoter.

“In the run-up to Bookflix, our campus came alive with stories, debates, book exchanges, and creative adventures. Our hope is simple -- to inspire wonder, spark joy, and deepen values that matter. Stories shape our perspective and help us make meaning of the world,” added Namrata Adani.

Running until November 27, Bookflix transforms the ADIS campus into a vibrant literary arena filled with workshops, storytelling sessions, character labs, creative writing studios, and author-led interactions.

The festival strengthens the school’s mission to nurture confident, curious, and compassionate lifelong learners.

“It gives me immense joy to see Adani International School place reading at the heart of learning. When children read, they build empathy, imagination, and strong foundations for life,” said renowned author, philanthropist, and Padma Bhushan awardee Sudha Murty, who presided over the opening ceremony as the Chief Guest.

Murty addressed 800 students on campus, delivering a 30-minute talk on reading, imagination, and values, followed by an interactive Q&A session where students posed questions about her books, writing process, and life experiences. Her warmth and clarity deeply resonated with the young audience.

She also encouraged ADIS students to make the most of every opportunity in school, describing these experiences as “stones” that transform into “diamonds” in later life.

She urged children to participate in all activities, as today’s abundant choices shape tomorrow’s strengths. Speaking to parents, she emphasised the importance of allowing children the freedom to choose their own paths rather than fulfilling unachieved parental dreams.

Murty reminded students that respecting time, being reliable, and combining talent with hard work are essential for success.

As a heartfelt gesture, ADIS students presented Murty with a pair of specially curated books. The first, created by Primary Years learners, beautifully connects her life and stories with the IB Learner Profile. The second, prepared by Secondary students, is a collection of handwritten letters expressing how her values and writings inspire them to grow as thoughtful, compassionate individuals.

Students also offered her a collaborative artwork titled “समवृद्धिः (Samavṛddhiḥ)”, symbolising the ADIS philosophy of Growing Together.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor