Those working from home are detached from reality: Elon Musk

San Francisco, Oct 19 Those who work from home take advantage of the people who cannot work from home and are “detached from reality”, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said.

During the company’s Q3 earnings call late on Wednesday, Musk said: “Why did I sleep in the factory so many times? Because it mattered. What about all the people that have to come to the factory and build the cars? What about all of the people that have to go to the restaurant and make your food, and deliver your food?”

He told analysts on the question about working from home. Musk had earlier called remote work “morally wrong”.

In an interview with CNBC in May this year, Musk said: "Silicon Valley 'laptop classes' need to get off their 'moral high horse' with their work-from-home bulls***.”

He added that in his view, the work from home idea is like the fake Marie Antoinette quote, "Let them eat cake".

Antoinette was the queen of France during the French Revolution.

The quote "Let them eat cake" is often attributed to her even though many have debated that she never uttered those words.

“Really, you’re gonna work from home? And you’re gonna make everyone else who made your car come work at the factory? The people who make your food that gets delivered, they can’t work from home? The people who fix your house, they can’t work from home but you can? Does that seem morally right? It’s messed up," Musk added.

He further said, “It’s not just a productivity thing. I think it’s morally wrong.”

