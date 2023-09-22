Threads adds switch between multiple profiles feature on mobile

San Francisco, Sep 22 Meta's Twitter (now X) rival Threads has added a feature that will let users switch between multiple accounts without logging out on its mobile app.

"Starting today, you can switch between multiple Threads profiles on mobile," the company posted on Threads from its official account on Thursday.

Users will need to long press on the profile icon in the bottom right to swap accounts on its mobile apps. They will need to tap on the “Add profile” option after the long press to add a new profile.

"First, long press the profile tab and a menu will pop up. See your other logged-in Instagram accounts? Just tap “Add profile” to log in on Threads. Once you're logged in, long press the profile tab again to switch between profiles. And that's it -- post away," the company explained.

This feature will make it easier for users to switch between work and personal profiles.

Interestingly, Threads announced the feature on the same day when Facebook added the ability to add up to four additional personal profiles on the app.

Earlier this month, Threads rolled out a "keyword search" feature to more countries, including India, on both mobile and web -- which the company started testing in Australia and New Zealand last week.

Along with India, the company rolled out the feature in Argentina, Mexico, the UK, and the US.

Meta said that it is "working on bringing the feature to other languages and countries as soon as we can".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor