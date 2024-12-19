Threads allows users to add creative touches when reposting media

Washington [US], December 19 : Threads has introduced a new feature aimed at improving how users share media on the platform.

The latest update allows users to reshare photos and videos without including the original post, making it easier to add personal text while still crediting the content creator, as per The Verge.

According to Instagram head, Adam Mosseri, this new feature offers "a quick, easy way to add your creative takes to trending images and clips without quote posting."

The reshared media will display the original creator's username in the top left corner, along with a repost counter in the lower left corner.

Users can tap on the username to view a list of all posts that have used the media, with the original post appearing at the top.

The feature is designed to address growing concerns over users reposting content without proper credit. Creators will be notified whenever their content is reshared, and they will have the option to disable resharing in their account settings, as per The Verge.

This will help ensure creators receive recognition for their work and maintain greater control over their content.

To use the feature, simply long-press the media or click on the repost button, select "use media," and add your own text before sharing the post.

This feature is similar to a feature on X (formerly Twitter), which allows resharing of videos with credit, although X only applies this system to video content.

Threads' new resharing feature improves both user experience and content creator rights, offering a cleaner way to share media while ensuring proper attribution.

