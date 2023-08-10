Threads getting feature to directly share posts in Insta DMs, new mention button

San Francisco, Aug 10 Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced new features coming to Threads "this week", including the ability to directly share posts in Instagram direct messages (DMs), a mention button and more.

"Directly share a post to your Instagram DMs." Zuckerberg posted on Wednesday.

He also announced a new mention button that will help users to easily mention someone's account in the thread, and the ability to add custom alt-text to photos or videos.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri also announced new features on Threads that were spotted earlier this week.

He officially introduced the "Yours likes" option that allows users to see their liked posts, and the ability to sort accounts that users follow.

"We’ve also rolled out Threads support for rel=me links to help you verify your identity on platforms like Mastodon. You can now add your Threads profile link on supported platforms to verify your identity," Mosseri added.

In response to a user's request for bringing the desktop web version next, Mosseri said: "We’re working on it! We’ve been using an early version internally for a week or two. Still needs some work before we can open it up to everyone though."

Last week, Zuckerberg had announced that the company would add search and web experiences to Threads in the next few weeks.

"A good week for Threads. The community here is on the trajectory I expect to build a vibrant long term app. Lots of work ahead but excited about the team's pace of shipping. Search and web coming in the next few weeks," the Meta CEO said.

Last month, Zuckerberg had announced new updates on Threads including a 'Following' feed and 'Translations'.

Threads had reached 100 million user sign-ups faster than any social media platform in history.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor