TikTok Planning to Shut Down in US on January 19; App Will Stop Working for Existing Users

A short video-making Chinese platform, which is already banned in India, is most likely to shut its operations in the United States from January 19, according to the BNO report. The downloaded application will not function on mobile phones after the ban. However, no official comment or statement from TikTok-owned ByteDance regarding this.

This comes days after the US Supreme Court is reportedly set to uphold a Biden administration law banning TikTok in the US unless it sells its operations to America. Meanwhile, the ByteDance app will 'allow users to choose to download all their data so they can carry their personal information records with them'.

NEW: TikTok is planning to shut down its U.S. app on Sunday, and people who already have the app won't be able to use it - TI — BNO News (@BNONews) January 15, 2025

According recent report by Bloomberg, that Chinese company might sell TikTok's US operations to the richest man in the World, it could be Elon Musk. The video-sharing app qwas quick to dismiss this rumour, saying it is 'pure fiction'. Meanwhile, YouTuber MrBeast jokingly suggested that he would buy TikTok and save it from a ban.

Okay fine, I’ll buy Tik Tok so it doesn’t get banned — MrBeast (@MrBeast) January 14, 2025

“Okay fine, I’ll buy TikTok so it doesn’t get banned,” he posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). Hours later, the YouTuber and entrepreneur claimed that several billionaires approached him to strike a deal.

"Unironically I’ve had so many billionaires reach out to me since I tweeted this, let’s see if we can pull this off 🙌🏻," he further added, without naming any individual.