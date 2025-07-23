TikTok removes nearly 25 million videos in Pakistan for ‘violating’ community guidelines

Islamabad, July 23 TikTok removed 24,954,128 videos in Pakistan during Q1 2025 for ‘violating’ the platform's community guidelines, as per the Community Guidelines Enforcement Report.

The proactive removal rate in Pakistan remained very high at 99.4 per cent, with 95.8 per cent of the flagged videos removed within 24 hours of being shared on TikTok, the country's leading daily, 'The Express Tribune' reported.

TikTok has taken down approximately 211 million videos across the world during the same period, which accounts for about 0.9 per cent of all content shared on the platform.

Among those, more than 184 million were detected and taken down through automated systems, while over 7.5 million were reinstated after a secondary review. The proactive removal rate stood at 99.0 per cent, with 94.3 per cent of the flagged content removed within 24 hours of posting on the platform.

According to the report, 30.1 per cent of all removed videos across the globe had sensitive or mature themes, making it the most common reason for enforcement. Other violations included breaches of privacy and security guidelines (15.6 per cent), safety and civility standards (11.5 per cent), misinformation (45.5 per cent), and the use of edited media or AI-generated content (13.8 per cent).

TikTok stated that its quarterly enforcement reports are released as part of its commitment to transparency and accountability. The company said that the reports are made to help users, regulators, and people better understand how content moderation is conducted at scale and what types of breaches are being addressed most frequently.

In June, a young and widely followed Pakistani social media influencer, Sana Yousuf, was shot dead at her residence in Islamabad by a relative, in an incident that triggered widespread outrage and renewed focus on the country's persistent issue of honour killings.

Local media reports have claimed that the popular content creator, originally from Upper Chitral, was killed at close range by a male relative who had come to visit her. He fled the scene immediately after the shooting.

According to police sources cited by Samaa TV, the suspect engaged Sana in a brief conversation outside her house before following her inside and opening fire.

"The suspect entered the home, fired multiple shots, and escaped," a police official said. Sana sustained two bullets and died on the spot.

Sana Yousuf was a rising digital star with over 4 lakh subscribers across her social media platforms. She was known for her lifestyle content, videos highlighting Chitral's culture, and powerful advocacy on women's rights and education.

She often shared motivational content aimed at inspiring young Pakistanis, especially girls.

