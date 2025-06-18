Tinder Makes Dating Social with Double Date Feature for You and Your Bestie

Have you ever fallen for a same boy or girl whom your besti like? Have you thought that X person is best for your friend? Then Tinder's new feature can definitely help you. One of the popular dating app Tinder has announced a unique feature in which it allows users to team up with a friend and match with other pairs. Well double Date allows groups of friends to date together by creating shared profiles and browsing other duos. Currently this features is available in the US and selective markets, it will expand globally in July. As per the information this new feature will help to make dating more social and collaborative.

Inspired by features like Tinder Matchmaker and Share My Date, which allows user interest in involving friends in dating, the new Double Date feature aims to make dating more fun, less pressured, and more authentic, particularly for Gen Z and younger millennials who view dating as a collective experience.

How To use the new Double Date feature : Invite up to three friends to form a duo, then swipe on other pairs. If either of you likes a duo, it's a match! A group chat will then open for planning your date. Tinder’s new Double Date feature is designed to ease the pressure of one-on-one dating by allowing users to team up with a friend. The idea is to make dating feel more relaxed and enjoyable, reducing awkward small talk and adding a layer of comfort through companionship.

Also Read: Axiom Mission 4 launch to ISS rescheduled for June 22

According to Tinder, the feature has shown encouraging results during its testing phase in several global markets. Notably, around 90% of Double Date participants were under the age of 29, reflecting a broader trend where younger daters prefer group-oriented experiences and value emotional support from friends while navigating the dating scene.

The feature isn’t just beneficial for users it's proving advantageous for Tinder itself. The platform reports that nearly 15% of those who accepted a Double Date invite were either first-time users or people returning after a break, indicating a boost in user engagement and reactivation.