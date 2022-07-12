Today the space sector has virtually entered every Indian household: Union Minister of State, Dr. Jitendra Singh

“America’s Neil Armstrong when landed on moon we were singing nursery rhymes that time. On this achievement of Armstrong, BBC published a visual with the caption “a small step for man and a giant step for mankind.” After a long gap of this achievement, India worked on the successful space mission “Chandrayaan”. This expedition is like a quantum jump for India yet a proud journey for all of us. PM Modi has broken some of the taboos of the past which is precisely unlocking the space sector. Today, the space sector has virtually entered every household.” This was stated by the Union Minister of State, Science, and Technology, Earth Sciences, Dr. Jitendra Singh at the inauguration of the ISRO System for Safe and Sustainable Space Operation and Management (IS4OM) in the presence of S.Somanath, Chairman ISRO/Secretary, DOS at ISRO SSA Control Centre Peenya in Bengaluru.

The Minister further stated that today’s space sector is not only launching a rocket but the department has entered into each and every domain and is finding applications to use in every sector as in telemedicine, Geo-tagging, smart city sector, railway department, or predicting any natural disaster mishap in advance. Many private organizations through public-private partnerships have joined hands with the government and space sector. After this unlock happened 60 start-ups of young entrepreneurs especially from the age bracket of 16-20 years from all over India have registered with ISRO so far.S.Somanath, the Chairman of ISRO said that these organizations and start-ups are coming up with ideas and initiations/mechanisms that how to remove the debris or deorbit a satellite. While addressing the media Dr. Singh and S.Somanath highlighted in detail the functioning of the IS4OM system inaugurated. They stated that the mechanism would be used to control space traffic, and through laser and other electronic mechanisms destroy the space debris formed by satellites and other space activities. For safety purposes also, the system would be beneficial for India.

The Minister said, “In the coming time, the emerging issue of space traffic will arise. In this vein, to control or destroy space debris; stop the collision of satellites; capture the satellites, manage the space traffic, and increase awareness, with many more significant steps will be taken through the IS4OM sustainable space facility system. It will reinforce our pride in our capabilities.” S.Somanath said that the debris of the rocket launched by China was dropped on the land of India’s Gujarat and Maharashtra. Scientists predicted this earlier but at sea. But unfortunately, this debris collapsed on land. So, through the mechanism of IS4OM accurate predictions of future disasters will be made.Talking about the space budget and increasing financial assets Dr. Singh said that PM Modi has increased the space budget and many steps have been initiated to increase the financial assets.S.Somanath while talking about the launch of nanosatellite for Bhutan stated that it’s a cooperative movement with Bhutan where ISRO wants to develop a space activity and eco-system in Bhutan. Not only ISRO is preparing to launch the satellite for Bhutan but also the scientists from Bhutan have come to ISRO, worked with ISRO scientists, built the satellite, and got training for making the satellite like the ISRO scientists are giving training in Ahmedabad.