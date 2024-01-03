Top 10 Linux VPS Hosting Service Providers in India 2024

Linux is the most used operating system worldwide. Whether it is shared hosting, dedicated or VPS hosting, Linux OS and its distros like Debian, Ubuntu, Fedora, and CentOS are supportive to different website frameworks and hosting plans . VPS hosting services are preferred for higher scalability and dedicated resources with affordability. Many web hosts offer managed and unmanaged VPS hosting services.

Let’s explore the list of top 10 Linux VPS hosting service providers that will bring a change to your online business in 2024.

10 Best Linux VPS Hosting Service Providers in 2024

MilesWeb

MilesWeb excels on the list because they have state-of-the-art infrastructure to host websites and applications on a Linux VPS hosting server. Full root access, 24x7 support, free SSL, network speed up to 1 Gbps, and 32 global data center choices make website owners stress-free in hosting their mission-critical websites. They will also not experience downtime or security issues because free SSL plans are included in them.

Cost: Plans starting at ₹630 per month

Key Features

SSD NVMe Storage Full Root Access Advanced DDoS Protection 1 Dedicated IP 1 Gbps Network 32 Global Data Centers EverData

EverData is also an Indian VPS hosting provider that claims to establish the first privately owned Tier III data center. In total, they have six VPS hosting plans backed by their technical support team. Get better resources as compared to shared hosting with full terms of features, infrastructure, and resources. Users can enjoy comfortable ownership over their resources and can distribute them as per the changing needs.

Cost: Plans starting at ₹849 per month

Key Features

Full Root Access 24x7 support Free Webuzo Panel 7-day money-back guarantee CloudTechtiq

Get managed Linux VPS hosting with 99.99% uptime, 1GBPS network, and unlimited bandwidth Their servers are fast and secure. As a result, website owners can focus on their business without worrying about server maintenance. They have a 3-day demo period for users to check their plan’s efficiency.

Cost: Plans start at ₹1,999 per month

Key Features

1 GBPS Uplink Bandwidth Managed Services 2Gbps Hosting network 24x7 Support BigRock

BigRock hosts websites and applications on their Linux VPS hosting servers with 24x7 support, high-speed SSD storage, and instant provisioning. Get guaranteed resources and full root access with Indian and US data center choices. Apart from this, they provide the option to integrate WHMCS software with VPS servers. This software is mostly used in reseller hosting plans.

Cost: Plans start at ₹969 per month

Key Features

VNC Access DDoS Protection Reverse DNS Setup cPanel & Plesk Control Panel Hosting Home

Hosting Home provides virtualized instances with Linux operating systems. Customization options, full root access, and dedicated resources with SSD NVMe storage ensure scalability. Affordable solutions for websites, applications, and projects get hosted at 99.90% uptime. Free account migration, reliable HTTPS, and 100% CPU availability.

Cost: Plans start at ₹499 per month

Key Features

99% Uptime Guarantee Excellent 24x7 Support Free Account Migration Dedicated IP Address Free Migration Host IT Smart

Host IT Smart offers standard Linux VPS Hosting with OpenVZ Virtualization technology. Their plans could be a good option for start-up websites built in PHP, HTML, and WordPress. Ideal for small to medium-sized businesses. OpenVZ virtualization technology offers features of Full root access and freedom of installing required modules as compared to Shared hosting ensuring optimal utilization of resources and is easy to configure.

Cost: Plans start at ₹234 per month

Key Features

1 Dedicated IP Webuzo or cPanel SAS SSD storage Hosted on Tier 4 Indian Datacenter FastWebHost.in

Get 99.99% uptime and 24x7 customer support with the Linux VPS hosting services offered by FastWebHost.in. This Indian web-hosting company claims to host over 200,000 domains and provide rock-solid support and acclaimed network infrastructure. Free Site Builder & One-click app installer are some features that are included in their plans.

Cost: Plans start at ₹175 per month

Key Features

1 Dedicated IP cPanel/WHM Popular Linux OS Easy-to-Use Dashboard King Cloud

King Cloud aims to provide the most affordable Linux VPS hosting in India. Their expertise lies in providing clients with the best Linux virtual private server in India according to their individual needs. All major web programming languages are supported on our Linux servers, including PHP, CGI, Perl, and Python, as well as extensive MySQL database support. Additionally, they offer some excellent domain registration packages.

Cost: Plans start at ₹ 499 per month

Key Features

1 Dedicated IP cPanel/WHM Popular Linux OS Easy to Use Dashboard eWebGuru

eWebGuru's Linux VPS Server in India plans to have unlimited domain hosting features with ample disk space. Users get the instant plan activation with a private name server. Their servers have SSD disk space and as per their claim, their servers easily handle 1100-1000 daily website traffic visitors. The rest of the features like Advanced DDoS protection and customer support as similar to MilesWeb.

Cost: Plans start at ₹249 per month

Key Features

Unlimited Bandwidth Dedicated IP Full Root Access DDOS Protection Veeble

Veeble claims zero-cost renewal on their Linux VPS hosting plans. They have servers with unlimited bandwidth, automated live backups, and powerful hardware for a seamless hosting operation. Their team is available to assist you with technical queries. Also, get a user-friendly dashboard that has different features.

Cost: Plans start at ₹229 per month

Key Features

Enterprise SSD Powered VPS Full Root Access to Server Guaranteed 99.9% uptime 24/7 Priority Support

Final Words

Choosing the right Linux VPS hosting service can be a daunting task, but it's important to find one that meets your specific needs and budget. In this blog post, we've reviewed some of the top Linux VPS hosting providers and highlighted their key features.

Here are some of the factors to consider when choosing a Linux VPS hosting provider:

●Performance: How much RAM, CPU, and storage do you need?

Scalability: Will you need to scale your VPS up or down in the future? Features: What features are important to you, such as root access, backups, and customer support?

●Price: How much are you willing to spend on Linux VPS hosting?

Once you've considered these factors, you can narrow down your options and choose the best Linux VPS hosting provider for your needs.