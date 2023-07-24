Top directors, over 15 employees leave realme to join HonorTech in India

New Delhi, July 24 As the Indian smartphone industry goes through a churn, at least two top-level directors, along with several other employees, have quit the realme smartphone brand to join Madhav Sheth’s new venture HonorTech in the country.

As per distributor sources, Dipesh Punamiya, who was offline sales director at realme, has joined HonorTech as assistant vice president (AVP), and Sanjeev Kumar, online sales director at realme, has also joined Sheth in a senior position.

Sources told IANS on Monday that more than 15 realme employees from various departments have moved on and joined HonorTech under Sheth, who is geared up to revive the Honor brand in the country.

The new company is going to create another disruption in the Indian smartphone market, with a new device likely to be launched in late August-early September before the festive season.

Sheth served in multiple roles at realme, which included CEO of Realme India, VP, Realme and President, Realme International Business Group.

Chinese conglomerate Huawei sold off its Honor smartphone business assets to China-based Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology Co Ltd in 2020. In 2022, Honor said it was not planning to exit the Indian market. The company also expanded beyond smartphones to enter the laptop segment in the country and even launched a wearables portfolio.

Along with its service centres, the company still has a sizable presence in the country.

