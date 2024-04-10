Top industry bodies IESA & SEMI partner to boost India's semiconductor goals

Bengaluru, April 10 In a boost for the country’s semiconductor industry, the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) on Wednesday forged an alliance with global industry association SEMI.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is a strategic move to foster collaboration and synergies between the two bodies, with the aim of enhancing the Indian semiconductor ecosystem and global partnerships, they said in a statement.

The collaboration will connect Indian stakeholders to the global semiconductor manufacturing and design supply chain, addressing areas such as manufacturing, enabling policies, design, skilling, R&D, academia and supply chains.

“We expect our collaboration with multiple partners on ‘SEMICON India 2024’ in September to serve as a catalyst in these efforts,” said Ajit Manocha, President and CEO of SEMI.

SEMI represents over 3,000 member companies in the semiconductor design and manufacturing supply chain.

The partnership also aims to harness research data to further these goals.

“As we stand at the cusp of an unprecedented transformation, the MoU between IESA and SEMI marks a pivotal moment for India’s semiconductor industry,” said Ashok Chandak, President of IESA.

The collaboration will also see both organisations leveraging their events and initiatives to enable companies to meet, form new partnerships and advance the emerging Indian manufacturing and design ecosystem.

This strategic partnership “symbolises our collective resolve to propel India into global semiconductor orbit by harnessing SEMI’s extensive international network and IESA’s deep-rooted expertise in the Indian ESDM Industry,” Chandak added.

According to Dr Veerappan, Chairperson of IESA, “We are poised to unlock unprecedented opportunities for growth, collaboration, and technological advancement between Indian and global players.”

