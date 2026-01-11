Trade minister heads for US amid concerns over S. Korea's network act revision

Seoul, Jan 11 Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo on Sunday departed for Washington amid US concerns over a recent revision to a South Korean law aimed at addressing false and fabricated online information.

"We need to explain the government's exact policy intentions regarding the domestic digital legislation," Yeo told Yonhap News Agency ahead of his departure at Incheon International Airport.

The U.S. State Department has expressed concerns over the revision of the South Korean law, saying it could negatively affect U.S. online platforms and undermine free expression.

"It appears that our exact policy intentions may have been misunderstood," Yeo said, noting he plans to meet with officials from the United States Trade Representative, key U.S. lawmakers and business representatives during the visit.

The State Department has expressed "significant concerns" over a recently passed revision to a South Korean law aimed at addressing false and fabricated online information, saying that it would negatively affect U.S. online platforms and undermine free expression.

A spokesperson of the department made the remarks in response to questions from Yonhap News Agency, after Korea's Cabinet approved a motion to promulgate the amendment to the Information and Communications Network Act, following the National Assembly's passage of the revision.

Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy Sarah Rogers also voiced concerns over the revision in social media posts -- in a public display of concern over the revision that stoked worries over the possibility of diplomatic and trade tension between the two countries.

"The United States has significant concerns with the ROK government's approval of an amendment to the Network Act that negatively impacts the business of U.S.-based online platforms and undermines free expression," the spokesperson said. ROK is short for South Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea.

"The ROK should not impose unnecessary barriers around digital services. The United States opposes censorship and remains dedicated to working with the ROK to promote a free and open digital environment for all," the official added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor