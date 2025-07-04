Traditional medicine crucial to achieving global goals of Universal Health Coverage: Ayush Ministry 

New Delhi, July 4 Global goals like Universal Health Coverage (UHC) can only be met when traditional medicine becomes an essential part of the national health policy and wellness delivery, said Dr. Kashinath Samagandi, Director, Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, Ministry of Ayush.

Speaking at the third conference on beauty, wellness, and traditional medicine organised by ASSOCHAM, Samagandi said India’s holistic health future lies in combining traditional medicine with modern policy and practice.

''Holistic health is a fundamental right and to truly achieve it, India must integrate traditional systems into the core of its healthcare framework,” he added.

The conference brought together key stakeholders from the industry and policy tables to deliberate on the theme.

“Beauty and wellness are not just about appearance; they are a reflection of balance, harmony, and inner well-being.

“By working together -- industry, academia, and government -- we can ensure safe, high-quality solutions that build trust, foster global leadership, and make a positive impact on millions of lives, both here and around the world,” added Suresh Garg, CMD, Zeon Lifesciences.

The experts also emphasised the need for standardisation of beauty and cosmetic products to ensure consumer safety and reinforce market credibility.

“By adhering to regulatory benchmarks like those set by CDSCO and BIS, the industry not only protects public health but also empowers Indian brands to compete confidently at home and abroad,” said Vikas Tiwari, Lead - Regulatory Affairs-HPC, Reliance Retail.

Deliberations at the conference centered on the immense potential that India’s beauty and wellness heritage holds to lead the global shift toward holistic wellness.

