Transforming research labs into startup hubs can fuel India’s knowledge powerhouse: Minister

New Delhi, Oct 15 Transforming research labs into startup hubs can help drive India’s knowledge powerhouse, said Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Grand Finale of the Golden Jubilee Milestone Observation Program of CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST) at Thiruvananthapuram, the Minister called for an innovation-driven economy with larger participation of the private sector.

"India’s transformation from a technology importer to an innovation-driven exporter is being powered by institutions like the CSIR-NIIST, which combine scientific research with sustainability and entrepreneurship,” he said.

Marking 50 years of the institute’s establishment, Singh inaugurated the new Golden Jubilee Building and the CSIR-NIIST Innovation Centre, designed to convert research ideas into viable products and startups.

“From agriculture to artificial intelligence, the Innovation Centre will nurture startups, support entrepreneurs, and fuel an innovation-led economy,” he said, noting that the first cohort of 10 startups has already completed incubation.

The Minister also highlighted key achievements of the institute -- four innovations with national significance -- a biomedical waste conversion rig installed at AIIMS Delhi that turns infectious waste into non-toxic material; the development of a “designer rice” suitable for diabetic and pre-diabetic populations; indigenous Vaccine Vial Monitors (VVMs) to reduce import dependency; and research on sustainable packaging alternatives to plastics.

“These initiatives reflect science with social impact,” he said, adding that such technologies directly support national missions including Swachh Bharat, Ayushman Bharat, and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Further, Singh, who also serves as Vice President of CSIR, lauded NIIST’s performance despite being a relatively small institute. Over the past two years, its institutional budget has increased by 1.5 times to over Rs 120 crore, with half spent on R&D.

The lab has transferred 28 technologies, signed 65 industry agreements, and achieved record levels of external funding and research output, reflecting what the Minister described as “purposeful excellence.”

“We must move from government dependence to self-sustaining ecosystems with greater private sector participation,” Singh noted.

The Minister also highlighted that CSIR-NIIST has laid foundations for two Centres of Excellence -- one in Ayurveda Research and another in Performance Chemicals and Sustainable Polymers -- reflecting Kerala’s heritage in traditional medicine and India’s focus on green technologies.

“CSIR stands at the heart of India’s innovation movement, fostering partnerships and delivering solutions that directly impact people’s lives,” he said.

