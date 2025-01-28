TVS Motor's net profit declines 6.6 pc in Q3, revenue dips 1.48 pc QoQ

Mumbai, Jan 28 TVS Motor Company on Tuesday reported a 1.48 per cent decline in its revenue from operations for the third quarter (Q3) of FY25 at Rs 11,134.63 crore from Rs 11,301.68 crore in the previous quarter (Q2 FY25).

The automaker also posted a decline of nearly 6.66 per cent in net profit for Q3 which stood at Rs 618.48 crore, compared to Rs 662.62 crore in Q2 FY25.

However, the company posted a 4.2 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit, which stood at Rs 618 crore, supported by higher sales volumes and improved operational efficiency.

The automaker’s revenue from operations, when compared year-on-year, showed a 10 per cent rise, climbing from Rs 9,097 crore in Q3 FY24.

TVS Motor’s operating EBITDA grew by 17 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,081 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to Rs 924 crore in the same period last year.

The EBITDA margin also improved to 11.9 per cent, marking its highest-ever level, up from 11.2 per cent in Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 837 crore, although it included a fair valuation loss of Rs 41 crore during the quarter. This was a shift from a gain of Rs 65 crore in the same period last year.

The company’s overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales grew by 10 per cent year-on-year to 12.12 lakh units during the quarter, driven by a 22 per cent rise in scooter sales and a 6 per cent increase in motorcycle sales.

However, three-wheeler sales saw a decline, falling to 0.29 lakh units from 0.38 lakh units in the year-ago quarter.

Electric scooter sales showed growth, jumping 57 per cent to 0.76 lakh units, according to its filing.

For the nine months ending December 2024, TVS Motor’s two-wheeler sales, including exports, grew 14 per cent year-on-year to 34.29 lakh units.

In contrast, three-wheeler sales declined to 0.98 lakh units from 1.16 lakh units in the previous year.

Despite this, two-wheeler exports increased by 19 per cent to 7.78 lakh units during the nine-month period.

Electric vehicle sales during this period rose by 40 per cent to 2.03 lakh units.

Following the Q3 results, TVS Motor’s share price went up over 4.5 per cent to Rs 2,331 on the NSE.

