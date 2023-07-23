Twitter set to replace its iconic bird logo

Elon Musk has said he is looking to change Twitter’s logo, tweeting: “And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds”.In a post on the site in the early hours of Sunday, the social media platform’s billionaire owner added: “If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make (it) go live worldwide tomorrow.”

Elon Musk's post, as always, has mixed reactions from Twitter users. While some expressed their excitement about the upcoming change, others ‘warned’ him of not committing this mistake.“Don’t make the mistake Zuck did with Oculus, killing its goodwill and making it Facebook. You will make the site entirely about you then, and dial the tribalism to 100% unnecessarily. Unforced error," wrote a user.Another user called Musk's decision bold stating “That seems bold. I love seeing Twitter and tweets mentioned across movies, tv, music etc. It’s gotta be one of the world’s top brands!