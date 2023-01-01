Twitter sued for not paying rent of San Francisco office

San Francisco, Jan 1 Twitter Inc. has reportedly been sued as it failed to pay $136,250 rent for its office space in San Francisco.

The landlord, Columbia Reit - 650 California LLC, said that it had notified the company on December 16 of last year that it would go into default on its lease for the Hartford Building's 30th floor in five days if the rent was not paid, reports Bloomberg.

In the complaint that Columbia Reit filed last week in San Francisco's state court, it claimed that the tenant failed to comply.

The company was also sued in December 2022 for refusing to pay for two charter flights, the report said.

Another report also mentioned that Twitter has not made a rent payment for its headquarters or any of its other global offices in weeks.

